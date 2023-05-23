Restricted holiday in Haryana on May 23, 24

The Haryana government on Monday said May 23 (Tuesday) and May 24 (Wednesday) will be observed as restricted holidays (RH) in all state government departments, boards, corporations, and educational institutions in the state on account of Guru Arjan Dev’s martyrdom day and Maharishi Kashyap jayanti, said an official spokesperson.

