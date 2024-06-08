 Haryana: Govt employees demand restoration of Old Pension Scheme - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Haryana: Govt employees demand restoration of Old Pension Scheme

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 09, 2024 05:08 AM IST

At a meeting of Pension Bahali Sangarsh Samiti in Kaithal on Saturday, the body resolved to organise a huge rally in Panchkula on September 1 and march to gherao the Sant Kabir Kutir, the official residence of Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini in Chandigarh

As Haryana moves towards assembly polls later this year, the demand for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will once again pick up pace in the state. At a meeting of Pension Bahali Sangarsh Samiti in Kaithal on Saturday, the body resolved to organise a huge rally in Panchkula on September 1 and march to gherao the Sant Kabir Kutir, the official residence of Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Saini in Chandigarh.

Pension Bahali Sangarsh Samiti has decided to hold “OPS sankalp sammelen and akrosh march” in every district of the state, starting July 1. (HT File photo for representation)
Pension Bahali Sangarsh Samiti has decided to hold “OPS sankalp sammelen and akrosh march” in every district of the state, starting July 1. (HT File photo for representation)

Before the rally, the association has decided to hold “OPS sankalp sammelen and akrosh march” in every district of the state, starting July 1.

Vijender Dhaliwal, state president of the body, said a meeting of the state and district executives was called to push for their demand to restore the scheme.

“We reviewed our past performance and decided to engage each employee of the state government for the demand. Despite various requests, protests, and meetings with a government-appointed panel, there has been no decision on the demand yet. For all protests that will take place in the coming days, the government will be held responsible,” he added

Follow Us On