Haryana govt hospitals should adopt comprehensive, inclusive approach to women's health: Official

Chandigarh, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sumita Misra on Monday reviewed the functioning of the Haryana health department and issued a slew of directions aimed at improving patient safety and medical services, while advocating a women-centric healthcare approach across government hospitals in the state, an official statement said.

During the review meeting, Misra emphasised that healthcare policies should adopt a comprehensive and inclusive approach to women's health, extending beyond maternal and adolescent care.

She underlined the importance of addressing women's health needs across all stages of life, including preventive care, nutrition, mental health, and age-related ailments, to ensure holistic well-being and improved health outcomes for women.

Misra directed officers to strengthen screening and preventive care for cervical cancer, breast cancer, anaemia and osteoporosis among women.

Emphasis should be laid on early detection, awareness campaigns and accessible screening facilities, she told officers.

She also instructed the department to include menopause management and counselling services as an integral part of women's healthcare.

Misra underlined the importance of menstrual hygiene management and called for increased awareness, wider availability of hygienic products and integration of hygiene practices into routine public health programmes.

Improving overall hygiene practices in health institutions was also identified as a priority area.

The review meeting also focused on improving neonatal healthcare facilities across the state. Misra directed that neonatal intensive care units and newborn care services should be further strengthened to reduce infant mortality and improve survival outcomes.

During the meeting, Misra laid emphasis on hospital safety, particularly in view of past fire incidents reported from hospitals in different parts of the country.

She directed all deputy commissioners and civil surgeons to conduct comprehensive inspections of electrical wiring, power panels and other electrical installations in hospitals.

Regular safety audits, preventive checks and timely maintenance of electrical systems were made mandatory to prevent fire-related accidents and ensure the safety of patients, attendants and healthcare staff.

To support these initiatives, Misra assured that requisite funds would be provided for revamping community health centres, primary health centres and district hospitals, with special focus on upgrading infrastructure, safety mechanisms and patient-care facilities.

Misra also reviewed the biomedical waste management system in government hospitals and directed officials to ensure strict compliance with prescribed norms for its segregation, collection and scientific disposal.

