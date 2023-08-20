Haryana to bring 3 programmes to combat malnutrition in Nuh

The Haryana government is going to introduce a spirulina-based product under the integrated child development scheme (ICDS) for severe acute malnourished (SAM) and moderate acute malnourished (MAM) children on a pilot basis in Nuh for a duration of six months. Spirulina, an algae that grows in fresh or saltwater, is rich in nutrients and possesses antioxidant properties.

A study conducted by the Institute of Health Management and Research (IHMR), Bangalore, demonstrated a 46% and 67% reduction in malnutrition by administering spirulina for 6 months to children, an official spokesperson said.

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, who presided over the meeting of the state convergence committee under POSHAN Abhiyaan, said that three nutrition-rich programmes will be implemented across all blocks of the aspirational district Nuh under Nutrition Campaign-2. These programmes aim to alleviate malnutrition and anaemia among children and women. Nutritional support in the form of ready-to-eat food items, nutritional packets, and antioxidant-rich foods will be provided to children and women in all blocks of the Nuh district.

The women and child development department will provide aurthonut (peanut mix) under the ICDS to severe acute malnourished and moderate and moderately acute malnourished children on a pilot basis in the Nuh district for a duration of six months. He said that the women and child development would introduce a pictorial card game called “Poshan ki Potli” to raise awareness about the nutritional value and benefits of different food items.

