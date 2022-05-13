Haryana govt revokes decision to grant loans to state universities, to allot grant-aid

After facing a week-long protest from students, teachers and Opposition leaders for cutting off grant to state universities for 2022-23 financial year and approving a loan of ₹147.75 crore as the first instalment for the universities, the BJP-JJP government in Haryana has revoked its decision and the same amount will be provided to varsities as a grant-aid.

As per a new order issued by the additional chief secretary to the Haryana government, the higher education department and the finance department had approved ₹147.75 crore as grant aid for administrative, academic and other works.

As per the new order, ₹23.75 crore have been approved for Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), ₹59 crore for Kurukshetra University, ₹12.50 crore for BPS Mahila Vishwavidhalya at Sonepat’s Khanpur Kalan, ₹10 crore each for Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa and Chaudhary Bansi Lal University in Bhiwani, ₹8.75 crore for Kaithal’s Maharshi Balmiki Sanskriti University, ₹7.25 crore for Dr Bhim Rao National Law University in Sonepat, ₹6.50 crore for Gurugram University, ₹5.50 crore for Ch Ranbir Singh University in Jind, and ₹4.50 crore for Indira Gandhi University in Rewari.

HT had reported last week that the government had cut-off grants to state universities and gave assent to loans.

Students bodies, teachers, Opposition accuse govt of taking U-turn

Tosham MLA and senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhry said the BJP-JJP government has “become a synonym of taking U-turn”.

“First the coalition government took decisions without any advice and later, became habitual of taking back decisions after facing protests. They are doing experiments in everything,” she added.

JJP’s student-wing INSO national president Pradeep Deswal said his organisation had announced to protest against the ruling leaders, if this decision was not taken back.

“This was possible due to the joint efforts of teachers, students and some politicians. If the government tries to snatch universities autonomy, we will protest against our party leaders’ too,” he added.

Vikas Siwach, president of teachers’ union at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, said teachers and students had forced the government to revoke its order.