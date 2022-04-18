Haryana govt running away from conducting local bodies, panchayat polls: Hooda

Hitting out at the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana for delay in conducting local bodies and panchayat elections, former chief minister and leader of Opposition in state assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that the government was running away from the process as it “does not believe in Mahatma Gandhi’s Gram Swaraj”.

Addressing reporters in Jhajjar, Hooda said the Haryana government knows that it has failed to address public’s issues and inflation has reached a high level. That is why it is delaying local bodies and panchayat polls, he added.

“The state should benefit from the spike in wheat prices in the international market that has reached ₹3,000-3,500 per quintal. The wheat production has come down by up to 10 quintals per acre due to weather conditions and the government should give a bonus of ₹500 per quintal to compensate for the loss suffered by farmers. During the Congress government, no tax was imposed on fertilisers, seeds, medicines or farming equipment, but the BJP government has imposed heavy taxes on all these things. During the Congress tenure, Haryana used to get cheaper petrol and diesel than neighbouring states. But now, on the contrary, diesel is cheaper in many neighbouring states, including Delhi,” he said.

He also slammed the state government for “derailing the pace of development of entire Haryana, including Jhajjar”.

“During our government, major projects like AIIMS, railway lines, metro lines were brought to Jhajjar, but no such project came here during the BJP and its coalition government. The situation has turned so poor that people have to look for roads in the potholes,” Hooda added.

Claiming that the entire state is facing power crisis, he said, “Haryana has the capacity to generate more electricity than it needs due to the power and nuclear plants set up during the Congress tenure. But, the state government is not utilising that capacity and this has pushed the state into an acute power crisis,” the former CM added.

Elections likely in May: Dhankar

Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar said the government is waiting for Haryana and Punjab high court’s verdict on 50% reservation to women in panchayat elections and they are expecting that the polls will be held in May after the court’s verdict.

“Our workers are ready for the municipal bodies elections and we have assigned their duties,” Dhankar said while interacting with the media in Jind.