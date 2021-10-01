Haryana govt seeks cotton, moong crop damage reports by October 15

The Haryana government on Thursday directed all deputy commissioners to send reports regarding the recent damage to cotton and moong crops due to heavy rains and waterlogging by October 15.

The state government had decided to conduct special girdawari to assess the damage to cotton and moong crops due to heavy rains and waterlogging where crop damage was 25% or above.

The crop damage assessment for cotton will be done in 18 districts (except Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar) while the crop damage assessment for moong will be done in all districts.

As per an order issued by financial commissioner (revenue) Sanjeev Kaushal, details of the special girdawari will be cross-checked with the ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Bayora’ (MFMB) portal’s entries before finalisation.

“All deputy commissioners have been asked to send the damage report minus those covered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY),” the order said.

To ensuring that compensation is not given in cases where farmers have also applied for crop insurance, a software application has been made to build a database of damage entries, the order said.