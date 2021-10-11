Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana govt sets up Kaushal Rozgar Nigam
chandigarh news

Haryana govt sets up Kaushal Rozgar Nigam

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government has set up Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam to make all appointments which were earlier being done under the outsourcing policies
According to Haryana minister of state for women and child development, Kamlesh Dhanda, the contractual appointments will be made on merit under this new and transparent system being implemented by Khattar. (HT File)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:19 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government has set up Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam to make all appointments which were earlier being done under the outsourcing policies.

The Kaushal Rozgar Nigam will launch its portal from November 1 after which the youth can apply online for the posts earlier filled through outsourcing. All those hired through the new system will get all the benefits such as EPF, ESI facility, etc.

“This decision will not only prevent exploitation of employees working on contract basis but also play a pivotal role in ensuring transparency and ample employment opportunities to eligible candidates,” said Haryana minister of state for women and child development, Kamlesh Dhanda.

According to Dhanda, the contractual appointments will be made on merit under this new and transparent system being implemented by Khattar. She said outsourcing employees will be engaged through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam in the state.

She said employees appointed through various outsourcing agencies in various departments used to complain about not getting EPF and ESI facility.

“Now they will get all these facilities,” she said, adding that the deserving youth will get employment and training sessions will be held for their skill development.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

House theft: Jewellery, camera stolen in Sector 42

Audit report flags irregularities, violation of rules by NIT Kurukshetra

Ludhiana: 2 new Covid cases detected in 24 hours

PUTA goes to polls on October 28
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP