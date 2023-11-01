Haryana govt shuffles 3 administrative secretaries, 4 heads of departments

The Haryana government on Wednesday appointed 2011-batch IAS officer Amit Khatri as director, town and country planning and urban estates. Khatri will continue to hold the charge of managing director, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

The Haryana government on Wednesday appointed 2011-batch IAS officer Amit Khatri as director, town and country planning and urban estates. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incumbent town and country planning director general, TL Satyaprakash was appointed the chief administrator of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), replacing Ajit Balaji Joshi who has been relieved following his inter-cadre transfer to Punjab by the Central government. Satyaprakash will also hold the charge of chief executive officer (CEO), Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority, director general, housing for all, chief administrator, Haryana housing board and CEO, drone imaging and information systems of Haryana.

2004-batch IAS officer Ashima Brar has been posted as director general, secondary education, state project director, Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojana Parishad, replacing Anshaj Singh, who was posted as director, Ayush and Foreign Co-operation department. Brar will continue to hold the charge of director general, medical education and research but was relieved of the charge of director general, urban estates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among the three administrative secretaries whose departments were shuffled, additional chief secretary (ACS), school education, Sudhir Rajpal was given the additional responsibility of agriculture and civil aviation but was relieved of the charge of co-operation and youth empowerment and entrepreneurship. ACS, housing for all, Raja Sekhar Vundru was given the additional charge of co-operation.

Principal secretary, agriculture, Vijayendra Kumar was posted as principal secretary, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship. Kumar will continue to hold the charge of Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare department and CEO, Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON