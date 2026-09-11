Haryana: GST officer, CA held red-handed taking 3 lakh bribe

Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) on Thursday arrested a State GST excise and taxation officer (ETO) and a chartered accountant from Jind as they were caught accepting a cash bribe in connection with a pending tax notice.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station SV&ACB, Karnal, under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. (HT File)

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The accused have been identified as ETO Divesh Sahu of the SGST department and CA Ajay Sharma. According to the vigilance bureau they were taken into custody following a trap laid by the bureau’s Jind unit.

Officials said Sahu had allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh from the proprietor of a private company of Jind to refrain from taking strict action on a notice issued under Section 74 of the SGST and CGST Act, 2017. The notice related to alleged tax evasion of ₹75 lakh.

According to the complaint Sahu used Sharma as an intermediary to collect the money. The first instalment of ₹3 lakh was to be paid on Thursday, with the balance to follow later. The complainant approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau office in Jind. After verifying the allegation, a vigilance team laid a trap and caught Sharma accepting the bribe at his office on Bhiwani Road. The entire amount of ₹3 lakh was recovered from him.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR has been registered at Police Station SV&ACB, Karnal, under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Both accused are being questioned and further investigation is underway, the bureau said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR has been registered at Police Station SV&ACB, Karnal, under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Both accused are being questioned and further investigation is underway, the bureau said. {{/usCountry}}