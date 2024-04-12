 Haryana guv relieves Panchkula DC after home district complaint - Hindustan Times
Haryana guv relieves Panchkula DC after home district complaint

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 12, 2024 08:38 AM IST

As per the complaint to Election Commission of India that was forwarded to the Haryana chief secretary, Sarwan’s posting as Panchkula DC was in contradiction to rules and thus he should be transferred

The Haryana governor has relieved Sushil Sarwan, a 2012-batch IAS officer, from the post of Panchkula deputy commissioner with immediate effect.

Sushil Sarwan hails from Ambala and Panchkula is a part of the Ambala parliamentary constituency. (HT Photo)
The development came after following a complaint regarding Sarwan’s posting in his home district. Sarwan hails from Ambala and Panchkula is a part of the Ambala parliamentary constituency.

As per the complaint to Election Commission of India that was forwarded to the Haryana chief secretary, Sarwan’s posting as Panchkula DC was in contradiction to rules and thus he should be transferred. A deputy commissioner also serves as the district election officer.

Also, Sarwan’s mother had remained MLA from Mullana in Ambala and was a member of the ruling party, the complaint said.

A panel of three IAS officers will be sent to EC to replace Sarwan, whose next posting has yet to be decided.

Sarwan was appointed as Panchkula DC in August 2023, replacing Priyanka Soni, who had taken charge of the post in April the same year. She was transferred as director and special secretary, medical education and research, Haryana.

