Haryana health minister inspects Karnal civil hospital, seeks report on lapses

Haryana health minister Dr Kamal Gupta on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection at the district civil hospital in Karnal and found several discrepancies.

The minister sought a report from the civil surgeon within a week and said that suspensions will be made thereafter. He also spoke to patients at the trauma centre and took a feedback on the facilities being given by the hospital to them.

Gupta said that there has been a lapse on part of the authorities in maintaining the hygiene of the hospital surroundings. “Several patients remain admitted at the emergency ward unnecessarily. They can be shifted to general wards but are not, which is not right. I will conduct an inquiry and action will be taken accordingly,” he added.

On being asked about the lack of doctors at hospitals, he said that the government is committed to open medical college in every district, out of which 15 have been started.

Earlier in the day, he also inspected the aerodrome in Karnal and the under-construction domestic airport at Ambala Cantonment.

He said that Karnal is set to become a hub for domestic air travel across India in the coming months, for which plans are underway to upgrade the facility into a fully operational domestic airport.

Gupta, who also holds the charge of civil aviation, inspected the workshop and runway at the aerodrome and discussed the proposal to build a domestic airport with the officers of various departments in Karnal.

The minister said that surveys are currently being conducted at Karnal, Ambala, Pinjore, Narnaul, and Bhiwani, where airstrips ranging from 3,000 to 4,000 feet are available and possibilities of establishing domestic airports are being explored under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCN).

In Ambala, he said that the construction of terminal of the civil enclave is underway under the supervision of local MLA Anil Vij and is likely to be completed by July 15. If the construction completes on time, Gupta said that the flights here are likely to take off by August using the air strip at the Air Force Station.