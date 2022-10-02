Haryana home minister Anil Vij orders suspension of two cops for dereliction of duty

: Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday ordered the suspension of a hawaldar and a special police officer (SPO), and transfer of two SHOs in separate cases of dereliction of duty.

The action was taken by Vij following complaints against the concerned officials at his weekly ‘janata darbar’.

“A complainant from Rohtak alleged that a hawaldar thrashed him and no action was taken on his plea. The minister ordered the hawaldar’s suspension with immediate effect. He has also given directions to suspend a lady SPO, on the complaint of his soldier husband from Charkhi-Dadri,” a statement from Vij’s office read.

At the camp, a Sirsa woman told Vij that her girl was molested and the accused, who was out on bail, severely assaulted her son, who later died, while another woman from Karnal alleged that her fields were burnt by some strongmen and rather they were booked.

“Home Minister ordered a probe by an SIT and transfer of the concerned SHOs of Chopta police station in Sirsa and Nigdhu police station in Karnal respectively,” the statement read. ENDS