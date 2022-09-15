Haryana home minister Anil Vij orders suspension of UHBVN SDO

Haryana home minister and Ambala Cantt MLA Anil Vij on Wednesday ordered the suspension of a sub divisional officer (SDO) with the vigilance branch of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN).

The action was taken after a local woman appeared before the minister during his ‘Janata Darbar’ and alleged that a case was lodged against her at the vigilance branch, despite the fact that she was living away from her husband.

“The woman said that due to domestic issues, she was living with her brother. She told the minister that the department registered a case against her for a default on the meter, the connection of which belongs to her brother-in-law. The minister sought a reply from the executive engineer (XEN) and the SDO’s fault was found in this. The minister telephoned the department’s managing director (MD) and ordered his suspension,” a statement from Vij’s office read.

Another local woman complained that she married a man from Cantt and later found that he was already married. She also alleged that a case registered on her complaint was cancelled by the police.

“SHO Panjokhara, who was present at the spot, was scolded by the minister, who ordered a probe to ADGP, Ambala Range, asking him to check who cancelled the case and action to be taken, if found guilty,” the statement added.

Vij ordered a probe into several other complaints submitted to him by the residents at the darbar.