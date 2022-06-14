Haryana home minister Anil Vij unveils welcome gate in Ambala Cantt

Home minister Anil Vij on Sunday inaugurated a newly-built welcome gate, which was constructed at an estimated cost of ₹2.54 crore in Ambala Cantonment.

Speaking about the gate, located opposite the Cantt railway station on NH-444A, Vij said, “The 50-feet single shaft gate with a unique design is a perfect example of architecture. A green belt has been developed along with the gate and two fountains will enhance its beauty in the daytime and LED lights on the gate during the night.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Construction for the project had started in late 2019, but due to several issues, both technical and official, the project missed a couple of deadlines. According to reports, a sandstone-made chakra was to be installed, but due to its weight, the idea was dropped. On Vij’s directions to deputy commissioner Vikram, a committee was constituted to inquire about the reasons behind the delay.

Vij had earlier attended the closing of the three-day swimming competition at the all-weather swimming pool at the War Heroes Memorial Stadium as part of the 4th Khelo India Youth Games.