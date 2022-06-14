Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana home minister Anil Vij unveils welcome gate in Ambala Cantt
chandigarh news

Haryana home minister Anil Vij unveils welcome gate in Ambala Cantt

The welcome gate, which was inaugurated by Haryana home minister Anil Vij, was constructed at an estimated cost of ₹2.54 crore and is located opposite the Ambala Cantt railway station
Haryana home minister Anil Vij inaugurated the welcome gate in Ambala Cantt. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Home minister Anil Vij on Sunday inaugurated a newly-built welcome gate, which was constructed at an estimated cost of 2.54 crore in Ambala Cantonment.

Speaking about the gate, located opposite the Cantt railway station on NH-444A, Vij said, “The 50-feet single shaft gate with a unique design is a perfect example of architecture. A green belt has been developed along with the gate and two fountains will enhance its beauty in the daytime and LED lights on the gate during the night.”

Construction for the project had started in late 2019, but due to several issues, both technical and official, the project missed a couple of deadlines. According to reports, a sandstone-made chakra was to be installed, but due to its weight, the idea was dropped. On Vij’s directions to deputy commissioner Vikram, a committee was constituted to inquire about the reasons behind the delay.

Vij had earlier attended the closing of the three-day swimming competition at the all-weather swimming pool at the War Heroes Memorial Stadium as part of the 4th Khelo India Youth Games.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP