Haryana: Hooda slams Saini govt over ‘no DAP shortage’ claims

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday criticised the ruling BJP government, accusing the party of failing to provide sufficient diammonium phosphate (DAP) to farmers, causing delays in the sowing of rabi crop. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda . (HT File)

Hooda said that during the assembly elections, the BJP leaders had promised to prioritise welfare of farmers, but now the farmers are forced to stand in long queues at police stations in a desperate bid to obtain DAP, with no relief in sight.

“The BJP government has failed to learn from its mistakes and continues to bring misery to farmers. The Haryana government has not ensured the MSP for Kharif crops, with paddy being sold at ₹400-500 per quintal below the MSP set by the Centre. The state agriculture minister should explain why farmers are waiting from morning to night to receive fertiliser, if there is no shortage in the state,” Hooda added.

On farmers being fined for burning the stubble, Hooda said that stubble management is a big challenge for small farmers. “It is the responsibility of the government to purchase stubble at a fixed MSP, similar to crops, and utilise it to produce fertilisers, electricity, or other valuable products,” he added.

Hooda stated that some defeated BJP leaders are commenting on Congress’s loss in the state assembly elections, and these leaders should stop focusing on Congress and instead reflect on the reasons behind their own defeat.

Hooda displayed a video claiming that BJP leaders openly distributed money during the elections. HT could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

“Congress has formed a committee, chaired by former minister Karan Singh Dalal, to investigate the reasons for the defeat. The committee will submit its report soon. After the harvest, constituency-wise meetings will be held to boost worker morale. While we lost the election, the battle is not over. We will continue to fight for the people’s issues in the state” the former CM said.

In response to a question about the Congress legislature party leader, Hooda said all 37 MLAs have proposed names and submitted them to the high command. He added that the decision will likely be made after the Maharashtra elections, depending on the high command’s discretion.