Haryana: Immigration agent held for duping youths

Karnal police have arrested an immigration agent for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

The police said that the accused has been identified as Ajay Daniyal Anvar of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, who was arrested from Goa. The police have recovered ₹12.50 lakh from his possession.

The police claimed that he has admitted to duping four persons in Karnal district with the help of his agents, to whom he paid for bringing youths eager to go abroad.

As per investigating officer Kuldeep Singh, the accused had duped two persons of Darar village of ₹42 lakh in 2017, three youths of Popra village of ₹77 lakh, and a man of Shanti Nagar in Karnal of ₹5.40 lakh. The FIRs have already been registered in this regard at the respective police stations.

The cop said that two cases under the same charges have already been registered against him in Kurukshetra and Delhi.

He said that after completing the five-day police remand, he was produced in a court, which sent him to judicial custody.