Haryana: Increase health expenditure to 5% of GDP, say IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will release its health manifesto in Delhi on Monday to press their demands ahead of the general elections. Increase health expenditure to 5% of GDP, say IMA. (HT)

IMA national president RV Asokan, who visited Hisar on Sunday, said that the public expenditure on health in the country stood at 1.1% of the gross domestic product (GDP) and demand that it should be increased to at least 5% of the GDP.

“The government should increase the public health infrastructure and public health human resources,” Asokan added.

He further said that India’s overall health spending (including government and private sectors) is estimated to be 3.8 percent of the GDP, lower than the LMIC average health spending share of GDP of around 5.2%.

“The government should fund healthcare with a basic package for all citizens. Direct funding of government hospitals and human resources with strategic purchase from the private sector should be prioritised. We must re-envision Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) to cover ambulance care and cost of drugs. Direct patients transfer, co-payment and reimbursement models will sustain the health insurance model,” IMA national president added.