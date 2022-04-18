Haryana: INLD’s Karnal block president joins Congress
Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) suffered a jolt on Sunday as its Karnal block president Om Prakash Saluja joined the Congress.
Welcoming Saluja and his supporters, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja said they will be given due respect. She said that Saluja’s joining will give strength to the Congress.
Need to strengthen Congress and its leadership
Reacting to the reports of her offer to resign as HPCC chief, Selja said, “We keep raising issues of the state with the central leadership and they have given us a right to make them aware of the ground situation of our state.”
“There might be something behind these talks. But everything will be made clear in due time,” she added.
“Irrespective of any post or position, I think that becoming a true soldier of the Congress is a matter of pride. For me, the Congress, its ideology and our leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should be given strength,” she added.
Without naming any leader of the party, she said that self-projections are harmful and everybody should work to strengthen the party.
She, however, admitted that the delay in restructuring of the Congress’ organisation in Haryana and appointments of office-bearers for the past several years has dismayed the ground-level workers of the party as a responsibility or position gives an identity to a worker.
“But I hope that our workers will get their due and identity soon,” she added.
About the party’s debacle in Punjab elections, she said there were several factors behind it. “Besides shortcomings at the end of the party, there were several other factors responsible for the defeat in Punjab and the party is working on them,” Selja said.
She alleged that the present government has failed to put a check on corruption. “Even the CM’s constituency Karnal has witnessed several incidents of corruption recently and arrest of few officers will not help to put a check on such practices,” she added.
Haryana: Kaithal arhtiyas allege irregularities in measurement of crop
Alleging irregularities by procurement agencies, arhtiyas in Kaithal grain market staged a protest on Sunday. They claimed that there was a difference of 20 quintals in a truck sent from the grain market to godowns of the the largest apex cooperative federation of Haryana, procurement agency Hafed. Hafed DM, Kaithal, Suresh Kumar, however, said this was the responsibility of the inspector of the agency to examine the weight and bags in each and every truck.
Haryana: 17-year-old girl drowns in Panipat, friends rescued
A 17-year-old girl was drowned while Tanishka, alias a resident of Patti Kalyana village in Panipat's friends, Tanya were rescued from Yamuna river where they had gone to bathe near Hathwala village of Samalkha subdivision in Panipat district, police said on Sunday. According to the police, the victim is a resident of Patti Kalyana village in Panipat, alias Tanya, Tanishka. Her brother Surender told the police that Tanya and her two friends used to go for practice near Yamuna.
Three years after joining Haryana Police, cop booked for submitting fake graduation certificate
More than three years after joining the Haryana Police, a constable was booked in Karnal for submitting invalid graduation degree during the recruitment, officials said on Sunday. Following a police complaint lodged by Rajender Kumar Meena, commandant, 5th Battalion HAP, Madhuban, at the office of Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia, an FIR was registered against Sandeep Kumar under sections 406, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.
Haryana govt running away from conducting local bodies, panchayat polls: Hooda
Hitting out at the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana for delay in conducting local bodies and panchayat elections, former chief minister and leader of Opposition in state assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that the government was running away from the process as it “does not believe in Mahatma Gandhi's Gram Swaraj”.
Low hospitalisations may mean major Covid-19 curbs stay off table in Delhi
No transport and economic restrictions are likely to be imposed in Delhi immediately, owing to the flat rate of Covid-related hospitalisations, a senior official of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said, days before the body's Wednesday meeting, where the city's pandemic situation will be reviewed, amid an uptick in its daily case count. Most people now getting tests are likely those with flu-like symptoms.
