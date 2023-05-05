The Haryana government will introduce a new feature on the Haryana-eSamiksha portal to enable administrative secretaries and heads of departments to monitor the follow-up actions taken after meetings and presentations.

Haryana-eSamiksha portal’s new features to enhance transparency in administration

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, in which officers from the human resource department and national informatics centre were present.

Haryana-eSamiksha is a real-time online system designed to monitor follow-up actions taken on decisions made during presentations by administrative secretaries and heads of departments. The system can also be configured to review follow-up actions from other meetings, if necessary.

The chief secretary said the portal would provide updates on file number, meeting date, chairperson, meeting description, and other documents such as the minutes of meeting, which can be accessed by officers of the concerned departments. The portal also facilitates automatic tracking of action points, proposals, issues, projects, schemes, and targets, starting from online submission to compliance.

This new feature will enhance monitoring and tracking of important decisions made during meetings and presentations, thereby increasing accountability and transparency in the administrative processes.

Yamuna demarcation and pillar installation

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday reviewed the progress achieved in land demarcation and pillar installation along the Yamuna from Yamunanagar to Palwal.

During the meeting, it emerged that the Survey of India would soon commence the demarcation of land in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh along the Yamuna, while the chief secretary underlined the urgency of completing the demarcation work within a specified timeframe. He directed the officers of the mining department to work in coordination with the Survey of India.

Panipat deputy commissioner Virender Kumar Dahiya provided an update on the ongoing demarcation work taking place in the revenue estate of Kundla village in Panipat, stating that it would be completed soon. At least 19 pillars are being erected in Panipat area, Dahiya said.

