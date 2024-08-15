Haryana issues advisory for medical colleges, universities

Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder In its advisory, the department also asked the institutions to adhere to the order and demanded an action taken report within 48 hours.

In the wake of rape and murder of a doctor at a Kolkata hospital, the Haryana government on Wednesday issued an advisory to all government, aided or private medical colleges and universities in the state to ensure safe workplace environment.

In terms of security arrangements in the advisory, the department of medical education and research has asked the institutions to maintain a close liaison with their nearest police station, SHO and DSP, while also ensuring establishment of a police post within the premises that must be functional round the clock in the presence of at least one female cop.

It also asked them to install security cameras in vulnerable points in OPDs, wards, outside all hostels, main gate, roads, roundabouts, campus and on each floor with a 24X7 recording watch and atleast three month of storage backup.

“Ensure well-lit secure parking areas, sufficient street lighting in the campus and provide escort services or safe transportation options for night shifts for women. Implement secure access controls, including ID badges, keycards, or biometric authentication for all staff and in late hours restrict entry to authorised areas for authorised personnel only,” it added.

In its advisory, the department also asked the institutions to adhere to the order and demanded an action taken report within 48 hours and take immediate sanction for required orders.