Haryana: Jind village sarpanch held for woman’s rape, filming assault

Jind police have arrested a village sarpanch for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman and recording the assault on his mobile phone. The police also apprehended a 29-year-old female government teacher for allegedly circulating the assault’s video on social media. The case date back to February 4 when the victim, who is a social activist, lodged a complaint against the sarpanch for allegedly raping her for the last eight years and blackmailing her into making the video viral on social media. (Getty image)

The accused were identified as Surender, sarpanch of a village in Jind, and Reeman Nain, of Hisar, who was posted as a teacher at a government school. Both the accused were sent to judicial custody.

Talking to HT over the phone, Jind deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jitender Singh said Reeman was sent to judicial custody after taking her on a two-day police remand for circulating the video.

The case date back to February 4 when the victim, who is a social activist, lodged a complaint against the sarpanch for allegedly raping her for the last eight years and blackmailing her into making the video viral on social media. The complainant also accused Surender’s wife, Kavita Devi, the former village head, of helping him to exploit her.

“In May 2017, Kavita, the then village sarpanch, requested me to do her household chores as she was going outside for some work. When I went to her home, her husband, Surender, touched me inappropriately. When I raised the alarm, he apologised and assured me he would not repeat it. I discontinued my relations with them. At least 45 days later, Kavita came to my house pleading to forgive her husband,” she added.

The complainant added that Surender raped her forcibly in July 2017 and continued to exploit her with the help of his wife.

“When my parents were looking for a groom for me in 2023, the husband-wife duo told me that I can’t marry without their wish. On May 27, 2023, Surender raped me and filmed the assault. In January 2025, I came to know that the video was shared online. Following this, I approached the police,” the complainant added.

“ We can’t share all details as the investigation is ongoing and some other persons involved in making the video viral will be arrested soon,” the DSP added.

The family members of the woman alleged that the police have not arrested the sarpanch’s wife so far and they are also not invoking various sections of the POCSO Act as the accused was exploiting her since 2017 when the complainant was just 17 years old.

People familiar with the matter said both the arrested accused and the complainant have known each other for the last many years and they jointly participated in many agitations, including the farmers and wrestlers’ protest.

A case under Sections 120-B, 323, 34, 342, 354, 354-C and 376(2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Surender and his wife at Jind’s women police station.