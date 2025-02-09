Menu Explore
Haryana: Karnal college girls’ hostel gets 50 rooms

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Feb 09, 2025 06:58 AM IST

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana tourism minister Arvind Sharma said daughters should make their area proud by enhancing their capabilities in every field

Haryana tourism minister Arvind Sharma inaugurated the newly constructed 50 rooms on the second floor of a girls’ hostel as the chief guest at the 52nd anniversary of Arya Kanya Gurukul College Of Education in Mor Majra village, Karnal, on Saturday.

President Jasbir Mann, vice-president Vijender Singh Mann, secretary Ram Singh, principal Gurpreet Kaur and others were present. (HT File photo for representation)

Speaking on the occasion, he said daughters should make their area proud by enhancing their capabilities in every field. He also appealed to the parents to provide proper opportunities to the daughters, so that they can show their talent.

“Today daughters are playing a leading role in every field. In the last 10 years, there has been a big change in the direction of women empowerment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea has always been to give the right of equality. Therefore, the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign is being continuously strengthened on the ground from the land of Panipat,” he said.

“Such efforts for change have never been made before except during the tenure of Narendra Modi. He called upon the daughters to increase their interest in education, set their goals and work hard to achieve them. This will make their family, village, the gurukul, state and country feel proud of them,” he added.

Follow Us On