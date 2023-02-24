Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana keeps stilt plus four floor building plan approvals in abeyance

Haryana keeps stilt plus four floor building plan approvals in abeyance

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Feb 24, 2023 02:17 AM IST

On Wednesday, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar told the state assembly that the government had decided to constitute a special committee to look into the contentious issue of construction of “stilt + four” storeyed residential units.

Ten days after the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) stopped clearing plans of buildings with “stilt + four” floors on February 13, the director general, town and country planning, Haryana, on Thursday issued orders to keep all approvals for such buildings in abeyance.

Ten days after the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) stopped clearing plans of buildings with “stilt + four” floors on February 13, the director general, town and country planning, Haryana, on Thursday issued orders to keep all approvals for such buildings in abeyance. (HT File)
Ten days after the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) stopped clearing plans of buildings with “stilt + four” floors on February 13, the director general, town and country planning, Haryana, on Thursday issued orders to keep all approvals for such buildings in abeyance. (HT File)

On Wednesday, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar told the state assembly that the government had decided to constitute a special committee to look into the contentious issue of construction of “stilt + four” storeyed residential units.

The committee will comprise urban planners, representatives of RWAs, and officers from HSVP and town and country planning.

The order issued on Thursday said, “The government has decided to keep all fresh ‘stilt + four’ building plan approvals of residential plots in abeyance, including the applications pending/received for approval. Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that no new ‘stilt + four’ floor buildings plan will be sanctioned till further orders.”

However, all buildings plans sanctioned earlier will remain valid, the order clarified.

Further, plans for “ground + two floors” and “stilt + three floors” can be applied for approval as per the prevailing guidelines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out