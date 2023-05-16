Haryana govt floats tender for 1857 war memorial work

The Haryana government on Monday floated tender for the art and exhibit work worth ₹148.98 crore, to be undertaken at 1857 Shaheed Smarak (war memorial) being constructed on NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment. The art work on the project spread across 22 acres of land is likely to start in July and is expected to be completed by February next year, said officials. Additional principal secretary to the chief minister Dr Amit Agrawal said the government has approved ₹437.90 crore for the project.

The war memorial, which is being set up at a cost of ₹ 300 crore on 22 acres on NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment, is the largest such covered structure in the country. (HT file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON