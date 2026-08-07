Haryana logs 400 cyber fraud complaints daily

Nearly 400 people in Haryana fall victim to cyber fraud every day, highlighting the growing menace of online financial crimes in one of the country’s most digitally connected states, as the number of cyber fraud complaints in the state reached 1.41 lakh in 2025.

The amount defrauded rose from ₹602 crore in 2023 to ₹980 crore in 2024, but fell to ₹630 crore in 2025, a decline of nearly 36% despite an 8.5% increase in complaints. (HT Photo for representation)

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According to Haryana Cyber Police crime data accessed by Hindustan Times, the state police received 4.75 lakh cybercrime complaints between 2023 and July 2026, averaging about 366 daily.

However, the state’s cyber police are now responding much faster, making more recoveries of duped money, arresting more accused and leading the country in freezing fraudulently transferred funds. The data reveals that during the same period, police registered 17,593 FIRs, arrested 19,786 cyber criminals and prevented or recovered ₹761.85 crore from fraudsters.

The figures reveal a striking trend as cyber fraud complaints increased steadily—from 1,15,588 in 2023 to 1,30,531 in 2024 and 1,41,685 in 2025—the financial losses suffered by victims dropped sharply in 2025.

The amount defrauded rose from ₹602 crore in 2023 to ₹980 crore in 2024, but fell to ₹630 crore in 2025, a decline of nearly 36% despite an 8.5% increase in complaints.

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{{^usCountry}} In 2023, Haryana Police could freeze or recover only ₹76.85 crore, representing 12% of the defrauded amount. The figure jumped to ₹268 crore (27%) in 2024 and remained high at ₹256 crore (40%) in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2023, Haryana Police could freeze or recover only ₹76.85 crore, representing 12% of the defrauded amount. The figure jumped to ₹268 crore (27%) in 2024 and remained high at ₹256 crore (40%) in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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The trend has improved further this year as till July 31, victims have reported losses of ₹380 crore, of which ₹161 crore, or 42.5%, has already been frozen or recovered—the highest recovery rate in the country, according to officials.

The officials attribute the reversal to quicker reporting by victims, faster response by cyber police and improved coordination with banks to freeze fraudulent transactions before the money is siphoned off.

While cyber crime complaints increased in 2025, the total amount lost to fraud declined by nearly 35% compared to 2024. This reflects greater public awareness, prompt reporting by victims and a much stronger preventive as well as field-level response by Haryana Police,” said Mayank Gupta, SP, cyber crime, Haryana Police.

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“Our action against cyber criminals has also intensified significantly, resulting in a sharp increase in arrests. Haryana is now ranked No. 1 in the country in freezing defrauded money, having successfully put timely holds on over 40% of the amount siphoned off by fraudsters before it could be withdrawn,” he said.

“Also, the Mobile Blocking Unit has blocked more than four lakh mobile numbers used by cyber criminals operating across the country, making Haryana the national leader in mobile blocking as well. We have also identified and blocked nearly 23,000 phishing URLs and suspicious websites, besides disabling around 30,000 mobile devices used in cyber frauds this year,” Gupta added.