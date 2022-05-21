Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Haryana man booked for raping 16-yr-old girl in Ludhiana

The accused is a distant relative of the girl; he had taken her to a hotel on Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, where he raped her
The girl was initially scared to tell anyone about what had happend and mustered up the courage to tell her parents what had happend after three-and-a-half months. (Representative image)
Published on May 21, 2022 01:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Moti Nagar police on Thursday booked a resident of Kurukshetra, Haryana, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in Ludhiana around three-and-a-half months ago.

The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh of Kurukshetra.

In her complaint, the victim, who is a resident of Mundian Kalan, stated that the accused is a distant relative. She had met him at a wedding in December 2021, where they had exchanged phone numbers.

On February 7, Jatinder called and asked her to meet him. He picked her up in his car from near her house and took her to a hotel in Sector 39, Chandigarh Road, where he raped and threatened her to keep mum.

ASI Anil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that the girl was initially scared to tell anyone about what had happend. On April 30, she mustered up the courage to tell her parents about it, who lodged a complaint with the police. A rape case has been registered and a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

