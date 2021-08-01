Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana man kills 2 kids before dying by suicide over wife’s extramarital affair
chandigarh news

Haryana man kills 2 kids before dying by suicide over wife’s extramarital affair

The deceased was married 8 years ago but his wife later started an affair with their neighbour and eloped with him on June 25, leaving her husband and kids behind.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 01:44 PM IST
The man killed both his kids before hanging himself, the police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 32 year old man, who was disturbed over his wife’s alleged extramarital affair with his neighbour, killed his two kids late on Saturday night before dying by suicide in a village in Haryana's Karnal district, said police.

His family members said the deceased was living with his 3 year old son and 6 year old boy after his wife allegedly eloped with his neighbour. He killed them both before hanging himself, the police said.

A police complaint has been filed by the family accusing the deceased’s wife and her lover of forcing him to take this step.

According to the complaint, the deceased was married 8 years ago but his wife later started an affair with their neighbour and eloped with him on June 25, leaving her husband and kids behind. The duo also threatened the deceased, forcing him to the brink, the complaint alleged.

Sachin Kumar, incharge of Indri police station said a case has been registered against deceased’s wife and her lover under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Panel Code. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigation is going on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP