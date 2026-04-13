...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Haryana MC polls: Panchkula, Ambala, and Sonepat to vote on May 10, model code kicks in

With the announcement, the model code of conduct has come into immediate effect from April 13, and transfers of officials and employees in the concerned areas have been restricted until completion of the election process.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 10:34 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
Advertisement

The Haryana State Election Commission on Monday announced that elections to municipal corporations (MCs) in Panchkula, Ambala and Sonepat will be held on May 10. Polling will take place for the posts of mayors and councillors.

The Haryana State Election Commission on Monday announced that elections to municipal corporations (MCs) in Panchkula, Ambala and Sonepat will be held on May 10. Polling will take place for the posts of mayors and councillors. (Representational image)

With the announcement, the model code of conduct has come into immediate effect from April 13, and transfers of officials and employees in the concerned areas have been restricted until completion of the election process.

State election commissioner Devinder Singh Kalyan announced the poll schedule during a press conference at the commission office in Panchkula.

Alongside the MC elections, polls will also be conducted for the posts of president and all ward members of the Rewari municipal council and municipal committees of Sampla, Dharuhera and Uklana.

In addition, bypolls will be held for six vacant ward member seats in municipal councils and committees of Tohana, Jhajjar, Rajound, Tarawadi, Kanina and Sadhaura.

Under Panchayati Raj institutions, general elections will be conducted in gram panchayats of Mandi Adampur and Jawahar Nagar in Hisar, and Govindpura and Polad in Kaithal. Byelections will also be held for 528 vacant posts, including panch, sarpanch, panchayat samiti and zila parishad members across the state.

Expenditure limits have been fixed at 30 lakh for mayors and 7.5 lakh for members. In PRIs, the ceiling is 2 lakh for sarpanch and 6 lakh for zila parishad members.

Transparency measures, polling arrangements

Candidates with criminal antecedents have been directed to publicise details of their cases in at least two newspapers and on local television channels on three occasions.

Voting will be conducted through EVMs. The NOTA option will also be available.

Adequate police force will be deployed and senior officers will be appointed as observers to ensure free and fair polls.

 
sonepat ambala elections panchkula
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana MC polls: Panchkula, Ambala, and Sonepat to vote on May 10, model code kicks in
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana MC polls: Panchkula, Ambala, and Sonepat to vote on May 10, model code kicks in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.