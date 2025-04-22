Haryana minister chairs grievances meeting in Rohtak

Haryana development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Monday chaired a meeting of district public relations and grievance committee in Rohtak in which 13 complaints were placed before him. Out of 13 complaints, seven were settled on the spot and the minister instructed the officials to submit a report in respect of the remaining six complaints. Haryana development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar during a grievances meeting in Rohtak on Monday. (HT Photo)

Acting on a complaint, the minister directed the local Omaxe City officials to ensure payment of the pending principal amount of electricity bills and payment for work of 33KV sub-station within two months, otherwise an FIR will be lodged against Omaxe City authorities.

“If an additional charge for not paying electricity bills has been imposed on Omaxe City without any reason, then it will be refunded. The pending electricity bill and amount of the work of the 33KV sub-station powerhouse should be paid within two months,” the minister added.

He has directed the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam officials to issue personal electricity meters to the residents living in Omaxe on payment of the pending amount as residents have not been paying their electricity bills as meters have not been installed. Omaxe must pay a pending electricity bill of more than ₹72 lakh and deposit an amount of more than ₹5 crore as a bank guarantee. The ownership of the land has been transferred by Omaxe City.

While hearing a complaint related to the closure of a factory being run illegally, the minister said that if the complainant has reached a mutual settlement, then action should be taken against him for misleading the committee.