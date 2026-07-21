Haryana minister orders suspension of SHO, ASI for mishandling dowry case

Panchkula

Panchkula deputy commissioner Satpal Sharma, Haryana development and panchayats minister Krishan Lal Panwar and Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma during the grievance redressal meeting on Monday (Sant Arora /HT)

Haryana development and panchayats minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Monday directed the suspension of women police station SHO, inspector Rajesh Kumari and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kavita for alleged negligence in handling a dowry harassment case.

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The directions were issued during a grievances redressal committee meeting at the PWD Rest House in Sector 1 in which Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma and deputy commissioner Satpal Sharma were also present.

The action came after a Sector-15 resident, who had complained of dowry harassment by her in-laws, told the minister that the police had omitted a ₹6 lakh transaction and other crucial facts from the FIR.

After hearing the complainant, Panwar directed the suspension of the investigating officers for alleged negligence. He instructed the police department to conduct an impartial probe and submit a report at the next meeting.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Aditi Singh did not respond to calls or messages seeking her comments on whether the two police officials had been suspended following the minister’s directions. Police commissioner Pankaj Nain’s phone was found to be unreachable.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials told to act on encroachment, demand for dairy relocation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials told to act on encroachment, demand for dairy relocation {{/usCountry}}

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The minister also heard several other public grievances during the meeting. A complainant from Raila village in Sector 12 alleged illegal encroachment on the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and municipal corporation(MC) land, fake property registration and blockage of a public access road, following which the minister directed the deputy commissioner and deputy commissioner of police to take action as per law.

A Sector-19 resident raised the issue of delayed relocation of dairies and dumping of cattle waste in parks and vacant HSVP plots. Panwar directed the MC to expedite the relocation process, improve sanitation and remove encroachments from HSVP land.

Complaints from Bagwali, Kot and Bhanu villages regarding encroachments, illegal tree felling and construction and demolition (C&D) waste blocking public roads were also taken up, with the minister directing the departments concerned to initiate necessary action.

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He further assured phased regularisation of eligible illegal colonies in Kalka while directing officials to ensure basic civic amenities.

The minister also ordered early demarcation and handing over of possession of residential plots to allottees in Majri Jatta village.

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