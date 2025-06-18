Haryana: Model Sheetal Chaudhry murder: Accused confesses to murder, sent to two-day police custody

A day after his arrest, the accused in the murder of 23-year-old model Sheetal Chaudhry confessed to killing her over an alleged relationship with another man, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Sunil, 30, from Panipat, was produced before a local court and remanded in police custody for two days. Investigators have recovered the victim’s mobile phone and slippers from Sunil’s car. (HT Photo)

Investigators also recovered the victim’s mobile phone and slippers from Sunil’s car.

Panipat deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satish Kumar said Sunil admitted to stabbing Sheetal with a knife following an argument over her alleged relationship with another man.

“Sunil was upset as Sheetal had distanced herself from him in recent months and rejected his marriage proposal to marry after having learned that he was already married with two children,” the DSP said.

Sunil was arrested by Panipat police on Monday, a day after Sheetal’s body was found in a canal near Khanda village in Sonepat’s Kharkhauda area.

The police said the murder took place on June 14, the same day Sheetal had travelled to Ahar village in Panipat district for a music album shoot.

According to the DSP, Sunil went to the shoot location and convinced Sheetal to leave with him. Later that evening, the duo had dinner in Panipat city. “CCTV footage of 10.05pm on June 14 showed them entering Sunil’s car—Sheetal with a handbag and Sunil carrying a blue trolley bag.

“A heated argument erupted between the duo after Sheetal began talking to another man, whom she intended to marry. Sunil, in a fit of rage, pulled a knife from the car’s dashboard and attacked her. He stabbed her in the chest and hand before slitting her throat,” the DSP said.

“Sunil then drove around with Sheetal’s body for nearly an hour before dumping it into the canal near Khanda village in Sonepat—from where it was recovered on Monday,” the DSP added.

Police said he had also planned to push the car into the canal to destroy evidence but abandoned the idea after news of the body’s discovery spread.

According to police, Sheetal, also known as Simmy Chaudhry, was previously married to Sandeep Kumar of Sondhapur village in Panipat. The couple, who had a son and a daughter, got divorced four years ago due to family disputes, particularly over her desire to pursue a career in modelling.

Assistant sub-inspector Anil Kumar, the investigating officer from Urlana Kalan police checkpost, said, “Following the divorce, Sheetal began working at a hotel in Karnal owned by Sunil. The two developed a relationship and Sunil expressed a desire to marry her. However, Sheetal started to distance herself after learning that he was married with two children.”

In a complaint filed at a police station in Panipat on June 15, Sheetal’s sister, Neha, said that Sheetal had left home the previous day for a music video shoot but never returned. Neha alleged that Sunil had reached the venue, assaulted Sheetal and pressured her to marry him despite her refusal.

“She told me over a video call that Sunil had beaten her. After this, we couldn’t reach her,” Neha told police.