Molestation bid on 2 MBBS interns in Haryana government college sparks protest

Students of BPS Government Medical College and Hospital, Khanpur Kalan, Haryana, staged a protest on Tuesday over a molestation bid on two women MBBS interns on the campus on the night of August 15, demanding immediate strengthening of security and accountability.

The students alleged that there was inadequate lighting and no security guard at the spot when the incidents occurred. (HT File)

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The students held a protest after two separate incidents were reported within around 40 minutes in an alleged poorly lit stretch between the hostel and library, which students have identified as a “black zone”.

The students alleged that there was inadequate lighting and no security guard at the spot when the incidents occurred.

According to the complaint and the Students Welfare Society (EKAM), the first incident took place around 10.30 pm when an MBBS intern was returning to the hostel after completing her duty.

An unidentified man allegedly approached her from behind near the hostel and manhandled her. She reportedly suffered scratches on her neck while resisting and raised an alarm, following which the accused fled.

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{{^usCountry}} Around 40 minutes later, at about 11.13 pm, another female intern was allegedly followed by a man on her way back from the library to the hostel. According to her complaint, the man caught her from behind near the hostel and reportedly inappropriately touched her. She raised an alarm, but the accused managed to flee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 40 minutes later, at about 11.13 pm, another female intern was allegedly followed by a man on her way back from the library to the hostel. According to her complaint, the man caught her from behind near the hostel and reportedly inappropriately touched her. She raised an alarm, but the accused managed to flee. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said that based on the complaint, a case was filed against an unidentified person under Sections 74 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Mahila Police Station, Khanpur Kalan.

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Surender Dhun, joint director of the college, said that, acting on the complaint of the students, immediate steps were taken to ensure their safety and security. He said that the police have also arrested the accused, who was working as a construction worker on the campus. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incidents and examining available evidence.

The Students Welfare Society has submitted a representation to the college administration seeking a formal inquiry into the incidents and demanding adequate deployment of security personnel during night hours. It has also sought improved lighting, CCTV surveillance and regular patrolling along the hostel-library stretch.

College director Jagdish Chandra Dureja said the campus was spread over a large area and currently faced a shortage of security guards. He said the college administration had sent a proposal to the government seeking 80 additional security guards, and following the students’ demands, additional lighting and CCTV cameras had been installed on the campus.

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