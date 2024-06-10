Haryana: More than 7,500 BPL beneficiaries to get possession certificates of 100 sq. yard plots

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced that the state government under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Aawas Yojana will issue possession certificates of 100 sq yard plots to 7,775 Below Poverty Line (BPL) beneficiaries on June 10 and the registration of the respective plots will also be done on the spot. New Haryana chief minister Naib Singh Saini. (HT File Photo)

Simultaneously, such programmes will be organised across the state on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said the previous Congress government had promised to allocate plots to poor people under the Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti Yojana, but they never gave any written document of these plots to any beneficiary. “The Congress did not give possession of the plots promised to them,” Saini said.

He said that to alleviate the situation of such people, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar had announced in the 2024-25 budget speech that under the ‘Mukhyamantri Gramin Aawas Yojana’, possession of plots would be given to approximately 20,000 beneficiaries.

The government has decided to provide a financial assistance of up to ₹1 lakh to pending 12,500 beneficiaries (where land/plots are not available) to enable them to purchase a plot, Singh added.

He said that the state government is identifying new eligible individuals through a survey and the government will soon open a portal where these people can apply for housing.

Saini said in the last 10 years, 14,939 houses were constructed and provided to poor people in Haryana under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ (PMAY). Approximately ₹552 crore have been spent under the scheme. Additionally, 15,356 houses are under construction. The keys to these houses will also be handed over to the beneficiaries soon, he said.