Haryana: Mother, son die of suspected food poisoning in Hisar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Sep 10, 2023 12:06 AM IST

The deceased were identified as Anchal and her three-month-old son; her mother Santosh and her male friend Sansar are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Agroha

A 22-year-old woman and her three-month-old son died while her mother and her friend were admitted at a hospital in Agroha, Hisar, after their health deteriorated due to suspected food poisoning, police said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Anchal and her three-month-old son. Her mother Santosh and her male friend Sansar are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Agroha.

The deceased’s husband, Dharambir, a resident of Kaloda village in Jind, said his wife went to her mother’s rented house in Hisar two months ago.

“ My mother-in-law was mounting pressure on me to stay in Hisar but I refused. It seems that some poisonous substance was given to my wife and son by my mother-in-law and her friend Sansar, who was in a relationship with her,” he added.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said Sansar told them that they had consumed rice and dal on Friday evening and later their health deteriorated.

“ Sansar and Santosh were referred to Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha. The cause of death will be ascertained in the post-mortem report. The police have started an investigation into the matter,” he added.

