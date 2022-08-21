Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Mumbai couple booked for duping four of 41 lakh in Karnal

Haryana: Mumbai couple booked for duping four of 41 lakh in Karnal

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 01:02 AM IST

The accused are Mohammed Sharif, his wife Zareena Khan, and Aarif Sheikh, who belongs to Ahmedabad in Gujarat

Karnal police have booked three persons, including a Mumbai-based couple, for allegedly duping four people of 40.80 on the pretext of sending them abroad. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Karnal police have booked three persons, including a Mumbai-based couple, for allegedly duping four people of 40.80 on the pretext of sending them abroad.

The accused are Mohammed Sharif, his wife Zareena Khan, and Aarif Sheikh, who belongs to Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Krishan of Kheri Naru village in Karnal had filed a complaint with the police, alleging that Aarif had met him at the district courts and told him that he, along with Sharif and his wife, runs an immigration firm.

Later Krishan’s friends Aashish, Rahul, Neeraj and another person expressed their desire to go to abroad and the accused demanded 16 lakh per person for this job and later they fixed a deal at 50 lakh.

The complainant alleged that in November 2021, the aspirants handed over all documents, including passports, and paid 40.80 lakh in instalments.

It has been alleged that after taking the money, the accused provided them with fake visas and also refused to return their money.

RELATED STORIES

Later, they filed a police complaint against them and the police started the investigation after registering a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Immigration Act.

The police said that a probe has been launched to arrest the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP