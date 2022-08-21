Haryana: Mumbai couple booked for duping four of 41 lakh in Karnal

Karnal police have booked three persons, including a Mumbai-based couple, for allegedly duping four people of ₹40.80 on the pretext of sending them abroad.

The accused are Mohammed Sharif, his wife Zareena Khan, and Aarif Sheikh, who belongs to Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Krishan of Kheri Naru village in Karnal had filed a complaint with the police, alleging that Aarif had met him at the district courts and told him that he, along with Sharif and his wife, runs an immigration firm.

Later Krishan’s friends Aashish, Rahul, Neeraj and another person expressed their desire to go to abroad and the accused demanded ₹16 lakh per person for this job and later they fixed a deal at ₹50 lakh.

The complainant alleged that in November 2021, the aspirants handed over all documents, including passports, and paid ₹40.80 lakh in instalments.

It has been alleged that after taking the money, the accused provided them with fake visas and also refused to return their money.

Later, they filed a police complaint against them and the police started the investigation after registering a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Immigration Act.

The police said that a probe has been launched to arrest the accused.