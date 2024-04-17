Haryana: Naina Chautala of JJP to contest from Hisar against BJP’s Ranjit Chautala

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Tuesday announced the names of five candidates for the May 25 parliamentary election in Haryana and fielded Naina Singh Chautala, Badhra segment MLA of Charkhi Dadri district, from Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. The JJP is a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal. JJP had stitched post-poll alliance with the BJP in 2019 after the saffron party fell short of the majority mark in the 90-member assembly. (HT Photo)

Naina Chautala is wife of JJP supremo Ajay Singh Chautala and mother of former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who is grandson of former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In Hisar, she will be pitted against BJP nominee Ranjit Singh Chautala, 78, who is brother of Om Prakash Chautala. The Independent MLA and cabinet minister Ranjit Chautala had last month joined the BJP after resigning as an MLA.

But in government records, he continues to be a cabinet minister.

While releasing the first list of its candidates, the JJP in a statement said that prominent singer Rahul Yadav Fazilpuriya will be the party candidate from Gurugram, while JJP youth leader Nalin Hooda will contest elections from Faridabad.

Fazilpuriya is a Bollywood singer and hails from a village Fazilpur Jhadssa in Gurugram.

JJP said Nalin Hooda is a district president of JJP in Faridabad and that he is associated with many social organisations.

In the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, the party has fielded Ramesh Khatak, a former MLA from Baroda segment in 1991, 1996 and 2000. He is a state president of Scheduled Caste Cell of the JJP.

Rao Bahadur Singh, who had recently switched over from Congress and joined JJP, will contest from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh. He represented Nangal Chaudhary assembly segment in 2009 and in 2014 contested the election from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh Lok Sabha seat.

The JJP is a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal. JJP had stitched post-poll alliance with the BJP in 2019 after the saffron party fell short of the majority mark in the 90-member assembly. The BJP snapped ties with the JJP last month. JJP leadership has been saying that it will contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.