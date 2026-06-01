Haryana names ‘political appointees’ as chairpersons

The Haryana government has named a number of political appointees as chairpersons, government representatives, and members of various boards, corporations, and authorities.

BJP Karnal district in-charge Bharat Bhushan Juyal has been appointed as the government representative on the managing committee of the Haryana State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd. (HT Photo for representation)

As per orders issued by the state government, Rohtas Jangra, a BJP leader from Sirsa who withdrew his nomination papers in favour of Gopal Kanda for the Sirsa seat during the 2024 assembly polls, has been appointed chairman of the Haryana Labour Welfare Board. State BJP vice president and advocate Vedpal has been appointed chairman of the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board.

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The president of Saini Samaj Sabha in Kurukshetra, Gurnam Saini, has been appointed chairman of the board of directors of the Haryana Land Reclamation and Development Corporation Ltd. Former national executive member of BJP Mahila Morcha Sunita Dangi has been appointed chairperson of the Haryana Women Development Corporation Ltd.

Subhash Kalsana, a BJP leader from Kurukshetra who lost from Shahbad in the 2024 assembly polls, has been appointed as the government representative on the managing committee of the Haryana State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank.

Subhash Bansal has been appointed as the government representative on the managing committee of the Haryana State Cooperative Housing Federation Ltd. Rajpal Beniwal has been appointed a member of the Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran.

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{{^usCountry}} BJP Karnal district in-charge Bharat Bhushan Juyal has been appointed as the government representative on the managing committee of the Haryana State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP Karnal district in-charge Bharat Bhushan Juyal has been appointed as the government representative on the managing committee of the Haryana State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd. {{/usCountry}}

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Mahesh Joshi has been appointed vice-chairman of the Haryana Kala Parishad, while singers Binder Danoda and Amit Saini have been appointed as additional directors of the Haryana Kala Parishad for Gurugram and Hisar zones, respectively.