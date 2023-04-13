Two illegal arms suppliers held in Panchkula

The crime branch, Sector 26, has arrested two Haryana natives who had been supplying illegal arms in the city after sourcing them from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

With their arrest, Panchkula police recovered six .32-bore country made pistols, one .315-bore country made katta, seven pistol magazines and nine live cartridges. (Getty images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Identified as Sahil, 21, and Raviraj, 20, both hailing from Hisar, they live in Raipur Rani on rent and work at a factory.

With their arrest, police recovered six .32-bore country made pistols, one .315-bore country made katta, seven pistol magazines and nine live cartridges.

The accused were arrested following a tip-off. They were spotted riding a motorcycle on Trilokpur Road in Raipur Rani. On noticing the cops, they tried to flee, but police managed to catch them that led to the recovery of illegal arms and ammunition, said a police official.

Addressing a press conference, DCP (Law and Order) Nikita Khattar said during preliminary questioning, the accused disclosed that they started selling illegal weapons around one year ago. They bought the weapons from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for ₹20,000-22,000 and sold them here for ₹40,000-45,000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, “Both accused are also facing one assault case each in Hisar. We are working to ascertain their clients.”

A case under the Arms Act has been registered against the duo at the Raipur Rani police station. They were produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to seven-day police remand.