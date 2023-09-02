Haryana NCB plans man-to-man markings to break drug nexus

The Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) is planning to identify top 100 habitual offenders involved in narcotics peddling and counter them with man-to-man markings.

Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) is planning to identify top 100 habitual offenders involved in narcotics peddling and counter them with man-to-man markings. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was stated by the HSNCB additional director general of police (ADGP), OP Singh on Friday. Singh, who recently took charge of the HSNCB, said a deep dive into the cases from the last three years and intelligence reports from diverse central and state government agencies will give the bureau an insight into the top 100 habitual offenders. “Our strategy should be to checkmate them with man-to-man marking,” the ADGP said.

Singh asked the officials to amplify their operations to transform the bureau into a formidable fighting machine. “Harnessing actionable human and tech intelligence to streamline anti-drug operations is important,” he said.

The bureau detected 280 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the past eight months (January to August). Of these, drugs in 38 cases were identified in commercial quantities, Singh said. He said that the bureau’s preventive detentions and forfeiture of crime proceeds have been commendable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ADGP said that they can cause a significant dent in the illicit drug trade within the state and the region by introducing innovative awareness campaigns that scare people away from drugs.

In a move aimed at bolstering cyber capabilities, the ADGP has sought establishment of dedicated cyber units in all five HSNCB hubs located at Ambala, Rohtak, Gurugram, Karnal, and Hisar.

“These units will play a pivotal role in analysing call details, identifying incriminating numbers and sourcing open-source data. Each unit should aim to generate a minimum of five actionable intelligence reports every month,” Singh said.

The ADGP said there should be an open communication with the critics. “Engaging in dialogues will not only help us understand their viewpoints but also fortify the bureau’s anti-drug measures,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Awareness campaigns

The ADGP entrusted superintendents of police Shashank Sawan and Nikita Khattar with the task of devising an action plan for innovative drug awareness campaigns. This plan, he said, should encompass elements like virtual reality experiences, interactive workshops, storytelling podcasts, augmented reality campaigns, digital content like memes and short clips, pop-up art installations, educational escape rooms, collaborative murals, interactive apps, youth ambassador programs, virtual challenges, and strategic collaborations with influencers. “The aim is to scare people, particularly children and youth, away from drug and encourage them for a productive lifestyle marked by pursuit of good health, new skills and happiness,” he said.