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Haryana: New rules to make procurement more transparent, says Saini

Saini says the government mandated a three-tier crop verification system, which ensures that the crop brought to procurement centers matches the crop registered by the farmer

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 06:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
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Even as opposition parties and farmers continue to oppose the new procurement rules, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Saturday that the state government has implemented the initiatives to make the purchase system more transparent, secure and farmer-friendly.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at an event on Saturday.

“These measures will increase transparency in the crop procurement process, curb unauthorised activities and provide convenient and faster services to farmers,” he said.

Saini said the government mandated a three-tier crop verification system, which ensures that the crop brought to procurement centers matches the crop registered by the farmer.

This makes the crop verification process more accurate and reliable, he added.

The CM was in Kurukshetra to review the wheat procurement process at the Babain grain market. On arrival, he also spoke to farmers about their problems, including bringing wheat to the market, selling and payment.

Saini also honored Hamidpur farmer Dharamchand, who sold wheat in front of him and said that the state government is fully committed to the interests of farmers and will ensure the purchase of every grain of their crops.

During the programme, he also announced that the demand to open the Savitribai Jyotiba Phule College of Nursing put forward by the organization, would be fulfilled, and announced a grant of Rs. 51 lakh from the voluntary fund to the organization.

Saini also announced the widening of the Mathana-Babain road from 5.5 meters to 7 meters at a cost of 13.38 crore.

Agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana also announced a grant of 11 lakh each to the organisation on his and cabinet minister Krishna Kumar Bedi’s behalf.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: New rules to make procurement more transparent, says Saini
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: New rules to make procurement more transparent, says Saini
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