News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: NSUI pays tribute to Indira Gandhi, Sardar Patel

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 01, 2023 05:20 AM IST

NSUI MDU president Sushil Hooda said they remembered Sardar Valabh Patel and Indira Gandhi for their rich contribution to the nation

The volunteers of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary at Congress Bhawan in Rohtak on Tuesday. NSUI state president Avinash Yadav said tributes were also paid to Sardar Patel, first deputy prime minister and home minister, on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

NSUI MDU president Sushil Hooda said they remembered Sardar Valabh Patel and Indira Gandhi for their rich contribution to the nation.

He said Gandhi created history by providing able and dynamic leadership to the country.

“She was acknowledged as a strong and visionary leader in the world. She will always be remembered as a leader of the masses with a strong commitment to the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden and devotion to the cause of the nation, and did not succumb to any pressures at the cost of the unity and integrity of the nation,” he added.

