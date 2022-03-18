Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana officials told to ensure compliance of NGT orders
chandigarh news

Haryana officials told to ensure compliance of NGT orders

Justice Pritam Pal, chairman of the monitoring committee of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Haryana officials to ensure strict compliance of the tribunal’s guidelines
Action should also be taken against those institutions which do not follow the guidelines. (HT File)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Justice Pritam Pal, chairman of the monitoring committee of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Haryana officials to ensure strict compliance of the tribunal’s guidelines.

He said action should also be taken against those institutions which do not follow the guidelines.

“Environment protection should be the goal of all. Solid and liquid waste management and the system of e-waste management should work smoothly,” he said during a meeting of officials of the Kaithal district administration.

He said there is a need to pay special attention to cleanliness system at bus stands, railway stations and other public places, only then will the environment be clean. There should be a smooth system of plastic waste management and biomedical waste management.

Member of the committee and former Haryana chief secretary Urvashi Gulati said joint efforts are required to improve the environmental management system. “Our efforts should be visible on the ground,” she said, adding that along with solid and liquid waste management, door-to-door garbage collection should also be done smoothly.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP