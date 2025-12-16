Haryana: Online approval introduced in fire safety certification

Haryana has taken a major step towards strengthening public safety and improving ease of governance with new guidelines for the issuance and renewal of fire safety certificates (FSC), financial commissioner revenue and additional chief secretary (home) Sumita Misra said. The policy, framed under the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022, introduces a technology-driven, transparent and time-bound mechanism. The new system aims to ensure faster service delivery without compromising on safety standards (Picture only for representational purpose)

The policy introduces an empanelled agency system along with an automated online approval process, significantly reducing procedural delays.

Under the revised procedure, fire safety certificates—both for new applications and renewals—will be issued automatically through an online portal once the application is supported by a certification report from an empanelled agency. This reform is expected to substantially cut down inspection-related bottlenecks and enhance predictability for applicants, Misra said.

The empanelled agency assigned for inspection will be selected randomly by the online system for the concerned division. At the same time, the policy retains strong government oversight. A mandatory physical verification of 25% cases by a fire officer and 10% cases by the joint director (technical) will be carried out on a random basis within 30 days of certificate issuance.

The empanelled agencies will conduct fire safety audits, including assessment of fire hazards, electrical safety, verification of active systems such as sprinklers and hydrants, evaluation of passive fire protection measures, and review of staff training and emergency preparedness.

“By delegating detailed technical audits to qualified professionals, the government aims to ensure strict compliance with the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022 and the National Building Code of India, 2016, thereby enhancing safety standards across public and private buildings,” said Misra, adding that the new policy is scheduled to be fully implemented by March 31, 2026.