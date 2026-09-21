Haryana: Over 34,000 take literacy test as Ambala achieves 100% target under Ullas scheme

Ambala on Sunday crossed its assigned target under the Union government’s ‘Ullas’ literacy programme, with 34,689 learners appearing for the literacy assessment held across 488 examination centres in the district.

A total of 7,032 learners appeared for the examination on Sunday. (HT)

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Officials said, against the target of 34,636 learners, 27,604 had appeared in the assessment up to March 2026.

A total of 7,032 learners appeared for the examination on Sunday,taking the cumulative number to 34,689. With this, the district has achieved 100% of the assigned target, the officials said.

Under the campaign, illiterate residents are surveyed, motivated for a basic course and are made to appear for the literacy assessment also called ‘Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test’ (FLNAT).

The candidates appeared for the scheduled literacy assessment and those who qualify will receive literacy certificates issued by the government of India.

District education officer (DEO) Sudhir Kalra said that the examination also brought out several stories of learners overcoming age, physical limitations and difficult circumstances to continue their journey towards literacy.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner Sachin Gupta said that this achievement is a reflection of the dedicated and sustained efforts of team education, Ambala, which has worked tirelessly to take the literacy mission to the grassroots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner Sachin Gupta said that this achievement is a reflection of the dedicated and sustained efforts of team education, Ambala, which has worked tirelessly to take the literacy mission to the grassroots. {{/usCountry}}

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At Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School in Naraingarh, 71-year-old Ramwati reached the examination centre in a wheelchair. Her participation was among the many instances that highlighted the determination of elderly learners to acquire basic literacy skills.

Similarly at PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School in Durana village, Balram Singh appeared for the examination along with his UKG-going grandson Pavish. Balram said seeing young children study inspired him to learn, while his grandson encouraged him during the process.

At Shaheed Joginder Singh Government Senior Secondary School of Kodwa Khurd village, Balwant Singh and his wife Mohan Devi appeared together. Balwant, who was born in 1947, recalled his association with the school during his childhood.

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He said that when the village school building was being constructed, children would often participate in activities around the construction site. Sitting at the same school decades later for a literacy examination brought back those memories.

The DEO said that age was no barrier for other learners either as he met Ravail Singh, aged over 90, and an 82-year-old Mahendra Kaur, who appeared at the same school.

“Both were around 11 years old during Partition and signed their examination papers in Urdu. At Jatwar, 95-year-old Tej Kaur also appeared for the assessment,” Kalra told the HT.

The DEO also detailed about special arrangements made for learners facing mobility-related difficulties.

At Government Middle School, Ganeshpur, a surveyor brought an ‘Ullas’ learner to the examination centre on a motorcycle. 79-year-old Ram Nath, who had difficulty travelling because of a spinal and back problem, was allowed to take the examination at his home.

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The district also reported 14 husband-wife pairs appearing together at different centres, while instances of mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law appearing for the examination together were also reported.

The ‘Ullas’ initiative also reached the Central Jail, Ambala, where 152 inmates, including 138 men and 14 women, appeared for the examination.

Officials said the participation of inmates was part of the district’s effort to ensure that literacy opportunities reached learners irrespective of their circumstances.