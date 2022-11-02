Haryana panchayat polls: 49 lakh to cast vote on Wednesday

Over 49.6 lakh voters will exercise their franchise to elect sarpanches and panches in nine districts of the state on Wednesday.

As per information provided by the State Election Commission, the voting will be done from 7 am to 6 pm to elect the representatives of 2,607 village panchayats, including 312 panchayats in Bhiwani, 247 in Jhajjar, 300 in Jind, 277 in Kaithal, 343 in Mahendergarh, 325 in Nuh, 135 in Panchkula, 178 in Panipat and 490 in Yamunanagar district.

The voting for sarpanch will be done with the electronics voting machines, while polling for panches will be done via ballot papers. The counting of the votes will be done soon after the voting is completed.

Kaithal deputy commissioner and returning officer Sangeeta Tetarwal said all the preparations have been completed for a fair election and she has urged people to come out and cast their vote. There are 11,506 candidates in the fray for 2,607 posts of sarpanches and 34,118 candidates are contesting for the post of panches in these districts.

This is the first time when voting for panch, sarpanch and members of block samiti and zila parishad will be held on different days as the polling for the members of zila parishad and block samiti in these nine districts were held on October 30 as the state had recorded 70.9% voter turnout.

Panipat superintendent of police Sushil Kumar Sawan said elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at all 529 polling stations in the district. He said 187 polling stations have been declared as hypersensitive and 121 have been declared sensitive.