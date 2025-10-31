Haryana Police arrest 5 criminals after Rohtak encounter, foil extortion bid

Haryana Police arrested five criminals after an encounter that left one of them injured in Rohtak district on Friday morning. The five were planning to target a local garment shop owner as part of an extortion racket. Forensic experts at the encounter spot near the Jassia-Dhamar road in Rohtak district on Friday morning. (HT Photo)

The encounter took place at 5.10am when a team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-1), Rohtak, was on patrol duty in the Sadar police station area. “The team saw a car with five occupants moving in a suspicious manner on the Jassia-Dhamar road. Just as the police reached near, the occupants opened fire. The police retaliated in self-defence and one of the accused sustained a bullet injury on the right leg,” a police official said.

All five were arrested and a country-made pistol, three cartridges, a sword and three lathis besides the Maruti Baleno car in which they were travelling were confiscated.

Rohtak SP Surinder Bhoria said that three of the five accused have a criminal history and used to target doctors, businessmen and others by firing shots outside their houses to extract extortion money. The three already face charges of attempt to murder, robbery and snatching besides under the Arms Act.

Accused Sahil of Kheri Sampla sustained the bullet injury. The others were identified as Praveen, Gourav Sharma, Mohit and Sunny, all from Sampla in Rohtak district.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the five were operating on the orders of Akshay, who belongs to Jhajjar, but is based abroad and Naresh of Silani, who is jailed in Jhajjar at present.

They were tasked with firing outside a garment shop of a businessman in Rohtak as part of the extortion bid.

A senior police official said Sahil, who was out on bail, had been extorting money from the cloth shop owner besides a local hospital owner. They were planning to fire shots outside the house of the businessman to threaten him as he had not been paying the extortion money.

Sahil was jailed four years ago when he shot at a bride at Bhali Anandpur village of Rohtak district hours after her wedding on December 2, 2021. The bride survived after undergoing treatment at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, for 25 days. The police arrested two minors and Sahil. The minors had facilitated the attack by dropping Sahil on Kharkhauda road in Sampla on a motorcycle after the attack. They had earlier snatched a car that he used to commit the crime. Sahil was released on bail after a few months in jail,” said an official of CIA-1, Rohtak.