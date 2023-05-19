Haryana: Four linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested

Haryana Police on Thursday arrested four men linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading to the seizure of four bulletproof jackets and helmets, 16 cartridges, a country-made pistol, a mobile phone and a WiFi dongle from them.

All four accused have a criminal record. The arrested were identified as Ankit, alias Dhaulia; Ajay, alias Bhola, (both residents of Dandma), Ashuraj, alias Lucky, of Dwarka and Ravindra, alias Mintu, of Dabdhani of Bhiwani district.

A spokesperson said a police team at the Badhra bus stand had received a tip-off that four youngsters with illegal weapons and bulletproof jackets were roaming in a car at Chandwas village. The police raided the location and arrested the four with illegal weapons.

Accused Ankit told the police that he met a gangster named Akshay in jail in 2020 and befriended him. Akshay is the nephew of gangster Naresh Sethi and both of them are associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the police said. A case has been registered against them.

