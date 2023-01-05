Haryana police arrested 334 most-wanted criminals in 2022

: Haryana Police arrested 334 most-wanted criminals carrying cash rewards and 11,463 proclaimed offenders (POs) and bail jumpers in 2022, director general of police (DGP) PK Agrawal said.

All these arrested criminals were not only accused in heinous crimes like murder, attempt to murder, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, loot and dacoity, but also carried a reward ranging between ₹5,000 and above ₹1 lakh on their arrest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrest of these offenders resulted in the resolution of hundreds of cases of heinous crimes and prevented several crimes as well.

Maximum arrests were made in Faridabad district with 43 most wanted criminals taken into police custody which was followed by 40 in Mahendergrah, 26 in Sonepat, 24 in Rohtak, 21 each in Gurugram and Kurukshera and 28 in Palwal district.

“As many as ₹ 24.80 lakh reward money was distributed to the informers who provided credible information leading to the arrest,” the DGP said.