Haryana Police constable recruitment exam: Three more held for paper leak

KARNAL / CHANDIGARH Three persons were arrested on Sunday from Fatehabad in connection with the paper leak during the Haryana police constable recruitment written test held on Saturday.

Those arrested are Bhan singh of Kaithal district, and Kunal and Satish of Fatehabad. The Fatehabad police had registered a case under sections 417, 420, 511, and 120 B of the IPC.

Fatehabad DSP Daljeet Beniwal said that the accused were in possession of answer keys of the recruitment test.

“They were planning to sell the answer keys to aspirants who were appearing in the test at about ₹18 lakh. Kunal used to run a coaching centre in Fatehabad town and they received a tip off that the centre owner had procured the answer key of the paper after it got leaked. We have recovered answer keys from the mobile phone of the accused. Satish was also detained from the coaching centre. During the interrogation, they revealed that Bhan Singh of Kaithal had got them the answer key. We nabbed Bhan Singh also, who revealed that he had procured the answer key from one Sandeep, while Ramesh was the mastermind of the paper leak case. Both of them were arrested by the Kaithal police yesterday,” the DSP added.

Three sent to police remand

Three persons arrested for their involvement in the paper leak scam have been sent to nine-day police remand.

The Kaithal police had arrested six persons for possessing answer keys of 98 questions and registered two FIRs registered at the city police station.

Police officials associated with the investigation said that five persons were arrested in the evening and the sixth accused was nabbed in the night from Hisar.

Kaithal superintendent of police Lokender Singh said the arrested accused were produced in a court and three of them were sent to police remand and the remaining to the judicial custody.

The HSSC had cancelled the exam following reports that the answer keys were circulated on social media. The police did not disclose from where they got the answer keys and said this was a part of the investigation and more arrests were possible.

Selja seeks probe by sitting high court judge

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kumari Selja on Sunday said that the layers now gradually opening up in the police constable exam leak case are raising big questions and asked the state government to hand over the investigation of this case to a sitting judge of the high court.

The involvement of a Bolero, with Haryana government written on it, in this paper leak case is also coming to the fore, she said in a statement.

“Whose Bolero is this?” asked the HPCC chief. “Are there any high- level people involved in this matter?” she questioned further.

The HPCC chief said more than 35 papers have been leaked during tenure of the present state government. “Papers are being leaked continuously, yet this government is not ready to take lessons from these cases. The paper leak mafia is flourishing continuously during the rule of this government,” she said.

Selja said for a fair investigation into the paper leak case, which took place on Saturday, as well as all the paper leak cases so far in this government, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) should be sacked with immediate effect and all the paper leak cases should be got investigated by a sitting judge of the HC.

She said the BJP government of Haryana is betraying the youth.